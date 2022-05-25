Birthday Club
Police believe PNC bank robber responsible for several other robberies in SE Michigan

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities said that a Tuesday bank robbery was committed by a suspect they believe has committed several other bank robberies throughout southeaster Michigan.

The robbery occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at the PNC Bank on the 400 block of N. Telegraph.

The black male suspect then fled the scene westbound on foot. The suspect is believed to have committed several other recent bank robberies in southeastern Michigan.

The Monroe Police Department said the Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are involved in the investigation.

If anyone can identify this subject, they are asked to contact Det. Merkle (734) 243-7517 or Det. Nelson (734) 243-7509

