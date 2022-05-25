ProMedica makes major leadership changes, Oostra out as president

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica confirmed changes to its leadership on Wednesday.

According to the company, Randy Oostra is no longer the company’s president but is continuing in his role as CEO. Arturo Polizzi was promoted to president and will also continue in his role as Chief Operating Officer.

A statement from a ProMedica spokesperson to 13abc said that Polizzi will continue to report to Randy Oostra.

“Together, they will lead ProMedica to help ensure that it is able to address the financial challenges that all health systems are facing,” the statement read.

The company website no longer lists Steve Cavanaugh as ProMedica’s Chief Financial Officer.

ProMedica, the area’s largest employer, said it would not provide additional details about organizational changes out of respect and privacy for those affected.

13abc’s media partner, the Toledo Blade, reports that three others departing the company’s leadership team include Matt Kang, CFO for Senior Care division of ProMedica, Murry Mercier, the Chief Information Officer, and Jason Perry, the Vice President of Corporate Development. The changes follow reports of a $126 million first-quarter operating loss as the company faces increased labor costs.

