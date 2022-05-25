Summer safety tips from Mercy Health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health provides helpful tips to keep yourself and loved ones safe while enjoying the summertime.

Some favorite summer pastimes can not only be enjoyable but potentially cause serious harm.

“A terrible accident can put a stop to summer fun, but you can help prevent them by making safe decisions. Exercise caution when engaging in summer activities such as biking, camping, and swimming. Don’t forget your everyday safety habits either. Wear your seat belt - every trip, every time. Car crashes are more frequent during summer months, long weekends, and holidays. Summer safety measures help ensure more seasons of fun to come,” Hannah Koralewski, Trauma and Burn Education Coordinator at Mercy Health, St. Vincent Medical Center said.

Swimming Safety:

Always have a child ask permission before entering a body of water.

Monitor children swimming is there is no lifeguard on duty.

Don’t swim alone.

Enroll in swim classes to learn water safety and proper technique, if needed.

Young children and inexperienced swimmers should wear a like jacket that is approved by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Helmet Safety:

While riding a scooter or bike, wear helmet to protect your head from serious injury.

Make sure helmet fits so it can function correctly, it won’t be effective if it is too big or small, this goes for adults and children.

Campfire Safety:

Never play with matches, lighters or other flammable liquids.

Keep a bucket of water or shovel nearby to distinguish fire.

Only place wood in fire, never use gasoline or other flammable liquids to ignite flame.

Never leave a campfire unattended.

An adult should always supervise the fire.

Make sure everyone is standing at a safe distance away from the campfire.

Firework Safety:

If not handled with caution, fireworks can cause eye injuries and burns.

Never tamper or try to relight a firework.

Don’t light your own fireworks, leave it to the professionals.

Watch firework display from a safe distance

Substitute fireworks or sparklers for glow sticks for children.

