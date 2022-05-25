Birthday Club
TARTA transit hub closing for renovations

TARTA bus pulled up to a curbside.
By Megan Finke
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed for renovations in the coming days.

The Hub will close at 5 p.m. on May 30, Memorial Day, with an estimated reopening set for late July. Some improvements that will be happening include asbestos abatement throughout the entire building, new paint, new floor and ceiling and insulation replacements.

Stough & Stough of Sylvania is the architecture firm on the project.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers and community partners as we work our way through these improvements,” Laura Koprowski, TARTA CEO, said. “While we understand it’s an inconvenience, closing the building will allow us to get all the work done as quickly as possible.”

Fixed-routes buses will continue to line up outside the Hub on Cherry St. and Huron St. as renovations occur. Customers will still have access to the surrounding areas, including shelters and portable restrooms.

For route information, contact TARTA information operators at (419) 243-7433, in addition, all trips on TARTA vehicles will be zero-fare until July 31.

