Toledo man sentenced in child pornography conviction, ordered to pay restitution

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison and must pay more than $100,000 in restitution for possession of child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that Terry Warejko, 63, of Toledo was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for possessing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge James G. Car not only sentenced Warejko to prison, but also ordered Warejko to pay $119,000 in restitution after he plead guilty to the charges of possession of child pornography.

Court documents say that in December 2014, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Warejko’s residence in Toledo after they obtained information of suspected file-sharing of child pornography. Authorities obtained several electronic devices during the search which were later confirmed to contain child pornography that depicted prepubescent minors.

Warejko admitted to authorities that he had been viewing child pornography for the past 20 years using a file-sharing program to download and also share the files. He also admitted to visiting paid websites to view and record live-streaming naked woman, some of whom displayed their nude minor children engaged in sex acts.

This case was investigated by the Toledo FBI and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey B. Tangeman.

