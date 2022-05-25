Birthday Club
Toledo man sentenced to more than a decade in prison for drug trafficking, firearm offenses

Toledo Police Department and Toledo FBI investigated this case.
By Megan Finke
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for illegal possession of methamphetamine pills and firearms.

On May 17, Travis Darnell Brown, 40, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 400 pills of meth, carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm, giving him 12 years in prison.

He is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of previous convictions of possession of crack cocaine, domestic violence and having weapons under disability and aggravated assault all in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas. He is also a felon in possession of a firearm in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

According to court documents, Toledo Police Department officers initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Airport Highway and Apple Street on Jan. 3 2020. The driver was identified as Brown.

Brown fled the scene and led officers on a vehicle pursuit which eventually ended in his arrest. Officers searched the vehicle and found a firearm on the driver-side floorboard and about 400 pills containing a mixture of caffeine and meth.

On May 6, 2020, TPD stopped another vehicle and identified Brown as the driver. The vehicle was searched, and officers located a firearm in the backseat.

The Toledo FBI and the Toledo Police Department are investigating.

