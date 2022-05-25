Birthday Club
TPD: Dog shot in Toledo multiple times

Toledo Police
Toledo Police
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are working to figure out who shot a Toledo woman’s dog.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Hudson just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night for a Shot Spotter alert.

According to police records, Christy Scraberry, 41, told police she was walking her dog in an alley when an unknown man shot her dog multiple times.

Scraberry took the dog to a veterinarian for emergency care.

Police said they did not find a scene or a suspect.

TPD did not disclose the dog’s condition. The investigation is ongoing.

