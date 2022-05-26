102-year-old woman works with Toledo school children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Teaching isn’t only about classroom learning. Sharing life experiences is important, too. A unique helper in one Toledo school has a lot to share with students.

Geneva Sutton is 102 years old.

“I was born November 2, 1919,” Sutton said.

She’s spent most of her life helping others.

Sutton has been helping students at Hawkins Elementary for more than a decade. She plays games, reads and works on math problems with them.

“A lot of people sit and watch TV all day. Not me. I have nothing against TV, but I always try to find something else to do,” Sutton said. “An idle mind is not good. You have to keep moving. I love to see the smiles on their faces when I’m talking to them or giving them a pat on the back. I love to see them look for me sometimes. I get a lot of hugs.”

She moved to Toledo to be with family about twenty years ago from Philadelphia, where she was a home care worker.

“Two of the things I love most are working with children and older folks!”

Sutton has been helping out in Carey Bryant’s classroom for about 15 years.

“She radiates sunshine,” Bryant said.

Bryant says the two became fast friends.

“She’s hilarious,” Bryant said. “She’s independent, she’s loving, and she’s a good friend. She’s taught me to value what’s important in life and to not sweat the small stuff. She’s taught me to keep going when I want to take a break or quit.”

Bryant says Sutton also helps bring history to life for students.

“She has lived through so many things that, as I teach some topics, I go to her and say, ‘what can you share?’ Through her experiences the kids learn in a different way than just providing a book or a picture,” Bryant said.

Bryant says Sutton is at Hawkins through a special foster grandparents program.

“It’s a program that lets older adults stay active and have responsibilities, but also mentor kids. It’s how we met.”

Thursday was the last day of school and Sutton had these parting words for the kids as they head home for summer break.

“I want them to remember the kind things we said to each other. We also teach them to be patient with each other,” Sutton said.

Good advice for us all, Ms. Sutton.

TPS students are now out of school for the summer, but Sutton won’t be taking a break. She says she’ll be helping out at a local program that provides meals for children. Bryant and her family also visit with Sutton during the summer.

