5/26: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

After storms rolled through late last night, we could see another round later today. If we get enough clouds/rain to clear during peak heating, gusty winds are possible in any of those storms that develop (particularly east of I-75). That stubborn low-pressure system will finally start wrapping up and over us Friday, with rain clearing through Saturday morning. It’s a run-up to the 90s from there, possibly reaching that mark for the first time in 2022 by Memorial Day.

