5/26: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Scattered showers/storms continue; hot from Memorial Day onward
Scattered storms could deliver gusty winds later this afternoon/evening. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After storms rolled through late last night, we could see another round later today. If we get enough clouds/rain to clear during peak heating, gusty winds are possible in any of those storms that develop (particularly east of I-75). That stubborn low-pressure system will finally start wrapping up and over us Friday, with rain clearing through Saturday morning. It’s a run-up to the 90s from there, possibly reaching that mark for the first time in 2022 by Memorial Day.

