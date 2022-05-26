Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

5/26/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

One more day this week with showers in the forecast
5/26/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Chance of showers, muggy, lows in the mid 60s. FRIDAY: Slight chance of an early showers, showers more likely in the afternoon and evening, highs in the mid 70s. SATURDAY: Clearing skies, mid 70s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, highs in the lower 80s. MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Partly cloudy, hot, becoming more humid, highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Operation Clean Sweep will start in Toledo on Friday, May 27 and end on Tuesday, May 31.
Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces “Operation Clean Sweep”
The hospital has been restructuring several departments since 2021.
McLaren St. Luke’s ending labor and delivery services
A four-vehicle crash with one car overturned leaves two people injured.
Man arrested after four-car injury crash
ProMedica makes major leadership changes, Oostra out as president

Latest News

Scattered storms could deliver gusty winds later this afternoon/evening. Dan Smith has the...
5/26: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
Scattered storms could deliver gusty winds later this afternoon/evening. Dan Smith has the...
5/26: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
More Rain Through Friday Night, Then Warming Up...
May 26th Weather Forecast
5/25/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/25/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast