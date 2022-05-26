5/26/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
One more day this week with showers in the forecast
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Chance of showers, muggy, lows in the mid 60s. FRIDAY: Slight chance of an early showers, showers more likely in the afternoon and evening, highs in the mid 70s. SATURDAY: Clearing skies, mid 70s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, highs in the lower 80s. MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Partly cloudy, hot, becoming more humid, highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.