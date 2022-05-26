Birthday Club
Dad tracked teen daughter’s location, shot at the boy she was with, sheriff says

Dustin Vandegrift, 36, is facing multiple charges after officials say he tracked his teenage daughter’s location and then shot at the boy she was with.(Habersham County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLARKESVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – A father in Georgia tracked his teenage daughter’s location on her phone and then shot at the boy she was with, according to law enforcement.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a 911 call for reports of a gunshot in a church parking lot Wednesday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found 36-year-old Dustin Vandegrift attempting to flee the scene in a vehicle. Vandegrift was detained and taken into custody for questioning.

Deputies also found an injured 17-year-old male at the scene. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Upon investigation, officials learned that the boy was not hit by a bullet, but he suffered injuries from a physical altercation and ricochet debris.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vandegrift told authorities he tracked his 17-year-old daughter’s cell phone to the church parking lot and decided to go check on her. Vandegrift said he confronted the pair before getting into a physical altercation with the boy, which ended with Vandegrift firing a shot at him.

Deputies also spoke with Vandegrift’s daughter, who said her father showed up to the church parking lot, beat up the boy she was with, and then shot at him. She also told deputies that Vandegrift struck her after shooting at the boy.

Vandegrift was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, simple battery involving family violence, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of third-degree cruelty to children, and two counts of recklessly causing harm or endangering safety.

Vandegrift was booked into the Habersham County Jail with no bond.

Clarkesville is located in the upper east corner of Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

