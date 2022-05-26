Birthday Club
Driver in crash that killed 9-year-old Jackson Weis charged with vehicular homicide

Thomas Harmon Fulton
Thomas Harmon Fulton
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly two years after the accident, a Swanton man will go to court, facing charges of vehicular homicide.

Thomas Harmon Fulton, 66, was driving a Dodge Durango on Angola Road westbound around 3:30 p.m. on July 25, 2020, approaching County Road 1 in Fulton Township.

Police say he blew threw a stop sign, crashing into a Cadillac Escalade being driven by Jeffery Weis. Both he and Jessica Weis were taken to the hospital, she with non-life-threatening injuries while his were described as serious.

9-year-old Jackson Weis was on the left rear passenger side at the time of the crash. He would later die at Toledo Hospital.

Harmon was taken to the hospital as well.

The original incident report stated that all occupants were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

