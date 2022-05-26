Birthday Club
Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedicated in Perrysburg

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A Gold Star Families Memorial Monument (GSFMM) was dedicated in Perrysburg Thursday morning.

The dedication took place at Riverside Park located at 245 W. Front St.

The GSFMM was created by WWII veteran, Hershel “Woody” Williams in 2013. The memorial honors the families of servicemembers who have sacrificed their lives while serving in the military.

According to the City of Perrysburg, the President and CEO of the Woody Williams Foundation, Chad Graham, was in attendance at the dedication.

The city says a committee chaired by Perrysburg resident, Veronica Mars, worked to bring the GSFMM to Northwest Ohio. Groundbreaking for the Perrysburg location was held back in October 2019.

GSFMMs are all across the United States. There are currently 96 completed monuments and 78 more in progress.

The city said the dedication was followed by a reception at Schaller Memorial Building located at 130 W. Indiana Ave.

For more information about the GSFMM, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

