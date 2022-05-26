Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Local school counselors react to Texas school shooting

By Carli Petrus
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many parents and teachers were left in fear today after yet another school shooting.

Local parents and teachers said they’re worried their child’s classroom, or their workplace might be next.

“It was really, really hard this morning,” said school counselor and mother Katie Drake. “Our kids should be able to go to school and feel safe and we should be able to work in a school and feel safe and I don’t feel that.”

Drake adds, that all she really has to hold onto right now is hope that something like this won’t happen at her own school, or her son’s.

“It’s like you’re holding your breath every time you walk into school or send your kid to school because you just never know,” said Drake.

When speaking to children about mass shootings, school counselors Shannon Cargill and Bethany Lopez said they stress to their students the importance of reporting anything suspicious.

“Whether that’s online or anything they’re noticing just changes in behavior from their peers. Having that trusted adult here at school whether that’s us or a teacher, a coach that they can go to and report anything that might be concerning,” said Lopez. “I think people are still processing. I mean certainly, this is something that impacts everybody in a lot of different ways and there are no words to fully explain the impact things like this have on us.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Video shows donuts, illegal racing in Toledo
Several people arrested in connection to Toledo illegal street stunts
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Stone Foltz's girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party
Stone Foltz’s girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party
A four-vehicle crash with one car overturned leaves two people injured.
Man arrested after four-car injury crash

Latest News

5/25/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/25/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Area schools respond to Texas school shooting
Texas elementary school shooting spark conversation on first responder trauma
Tips for avoiding and dealing with ticks
Tips for avoiding and dealing with ticks
Toledo Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 p.m in the 11-hundred of...
New police officers will help with manpower on the streets of Toledo