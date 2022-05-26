Local school counselors react to Texas school shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many parents and teachers were left in fear today after yet another school shooting.

Local parents and teachers said they’re worried their child’s classroom, or their workplace might be next.

“It was really, really hard this morning,” said school counselor and mother Katie Drake. “Our kids should be able to go to school and feel safe and we should be able to work in a school and feel safe and I don’t feel that.”

Drake adds, that all she really has to hold onto right now is hope that something like this won’t happen at her own school, or her son’s.

“It’s like you’re holding your breath every time you walk into school or send your kid to school because you just never know,” said Drake.

When speaking to children about mass shootings, school counselors Shannon Cargill and Bethany Lopez said they stress to their students the importance of reporting anything suspicious.

“Whether that’s online or anything they’re noticing just changes in behavior from their peers. Having that trusted adult here at school whether that’s us or a teacher, a coach that they can go to and report anything that might be concerning,” said Lopez. “I think people are still processing. I mean certainly, this is something that impacts everybody in a lot of different ways and there are no words to fully explain the impact things like this have on us.”

