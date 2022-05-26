Lourdes offering Safe Sitter program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lourdes University College of Nursing is hosting Safe Sitter training for rising students in grades six through eight.

These training will take place in the Flasck Nursing Lab on Lourdes’ campus on June 2, July 6 and August 10 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., it is $55 to attend, and lunch will be provided to participants.

Safe Sitter is a medically oriented instruction course that educates children, ages 11 to 13, on how to handle emergencies while caring for younger children.

There is hands-on training in basic lifesaving techniques, how to activate emergency systems, safety precaution to prevent accidents and tips on basic childcare.

Parents or guardians need to complete required paperwork prior to the child participating in training.

For more information visit Lourdes University website or contact Sarah Thomas, BSN Coordinator of Enrollment and Advising at (419) 517-7443 or sthomas@lourdes.edu.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.