Man sentenced for Regina Manor apartment murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man charged with the murder of Teresa Ratliff was sentenced to up to 36 years on Thursday.

According to court documents Shaquan Brown was found guilty of the murder of Teresa Ratliff, 40, in March 2021.

The murder took place in February 2021 at the Regina Manor Apartments located on 3739 N. Erie St. in Toledo.

Brown was convicted of multiple charges including involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping, and gun specifications.

He was sentenced to 25 to 36 years.

Last year, Brown withdrew his previous plea of not guilty and pleaded to guilty charges of involuntary manslaughter.

The Toledo Police Department was called to the apartment complex on a report of a person shot. Teresa Ratliff was found shot at treated at the scene. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

