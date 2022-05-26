Birthday Club
May 26th Weather Forecast

More Rain Through Friday Night, Then Warming Up...
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few showers are possible at times late morning into the early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will likely redevelop this evening with a few strong storms possible with damaging winds. Rain is likely at times overnight. Most of the rain should shut off on Friday morning, but light rain is likely Friday evening and early Friday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s today and low to middle 70s on Friday. Saturday through next Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the middle 70s on Saturday, low 80s on Sunday, and low 90s Monday through Wednesday.

