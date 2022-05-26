New police officers will help with manpower on the streets of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – It’s no secret the Toledo Police Department is struggling with manpower on the streets as both TPD Police Chief George Kral and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz have openly discussed the issue.

As a response, nearly 40 new officers will hit the streets soon with the hope of helping to improve safety.

Toledo Police said another shooter is off the streets as detectives charged Cornelius Henry for allegedly shooting Elijah Rome outside of a carryout on Arlington and Toronto Avenue. The shooting took place on Monday.

Residents expressed their frustrations with the ongoing violence.

“These young kids killing each other for next to nothing is crazy,” said Toledoan Brian McGovern.

The new officers will hit the streets on Saturday a time when gun violence is on the rise. TPD Police Chief George Kral discussed what the new recruits will face.

“The shooters are getting younger and younger and they’re getting more brazen,” said Toledo Police Chief Kral.

The chief said the core mission of policing is to control crime. Officers continue to take guns off the streets and investigate homicides but he reiterated that he needs the community to be heroes.

“There’s not a homicide that’s ever happened in this city that someone or multiple people know who did it,” said Chief Kral.

Part of solving homicides and other crimes is making traffic stops. TPD traffic stops and suspect stops have dropped significantly since 2018. TPD has 609 sworn officers and 285 of them work the streets. Another police class will start training next month.

