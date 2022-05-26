Birthday Club
Ohio man turns himself in for federal crimes stemming from 2021 US Capitol breach

Devin Steiner
Devin Steiner(Source: U.S. Attorney's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old Wooster man surrendered himself into the custody of federal authorities on Thursday morning in connection to criminal charges stemming from his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach at the U.S. Capitol building.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Devin Steiner faces the following charges:

  • Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disrupt the orderly conduct of official business
  • Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
  • Parade, demonstrate, or picket in a Capitol building

The investigation into Steiner’s involvement started after federal agents received an anonymous online tip about his alleged involvement.

Investigators said Steiner and his brother-in-law, identified by the FBI as Adam Miller, illegally entered the Capitol building at around the same time a joint Congressional session to approve the presidential electoral votes in favor of Joe Biden was underway.

Devin Steiner allegedly in U.S. Capitol
Devin Steiner allegedly in U.S. Capitol(Source: U.S. Attorney's Office)

Surveillance footage and video from YouTube shows Steiner inside the U.S. Capitol building at various locations, the FBI said.

Devin Steiner allegedly in U.S. Capitol
Devin Steiner allegedly in U.S. Capitol(Source: U.S. Attorney's Office)
Devin Steiner allegedly in U.S. Capitol
Devin Steiner allegedly in U.S. Capitol(Source: U.S. Attorney's Office)

A search warrant was executed at Steiner’s Wooster-area home in April 2021. During the search, agents found the hat and camouflage jacket Steiner allegedly wore while inside the Capitol.

Additionally, Steiner’s phone was seized, which included text exchanges and a photo that allegedly link him to the January 2021 riot.

Cell phone data analyzed by federal investigators also showed his signal in the area of the Capitol interiors on Jan. 6.

Steiner is scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m.

