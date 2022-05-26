Parents plead guilty to starving their three-month-old to death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo couple pleads guilty to starving their three-month-old daughter to death on Thursday.

According to court documents, both Matthew Marx and Paulina Valdivia withdrew previous pleas of not guilty and plead guilty to reckless homicide.

The couple was indicted by the Lucas County Grand Jury in October 2021. They were living out of town, arrested, and brought back to Toledo.

According to court documents both Marx’s and Valdivia’s sentencing is scheduled for June 15.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.