

Parents plead guilty to starving their three-month-old to death(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo couple pleads guilty to starving their three-month-old daughter to death on Thursday.

According to court documents, both Matthew Marx and Paulina Valdivia withdrew previous pleas of not guilty and plead guilty to reckless homicide.

The couple was indicted by the Lucas County Grand Jury in October 2021. They were living out of town, arrested, and brought back to Toledo.

According to court documents both Marx’s and Valdivia’s sentencing is scheduled for June 15.

