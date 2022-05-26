Stay the night at new treehouse cabins in Toledo Metroparks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Metroparks introduced two new platform cabins, named Liberty and Freedom, that can be reserved to relax in elevated scenic views of the Maumee River.

The Otsego Road Cabin Platforms are located just off the Towpath Trail and Bend View Metropark, 10415 South River Rd., Grand Rapids, Ohio.

It’s $60 a night for non-members of the Metroparks and $48 a night for members. To gain access to the platform, renters use the last 4 digits of their phone number to retrieve a key from a key box.

Each site has a firepit, two camp cots in the enclosed platform and three Adirondack chairs on the deck. Pets are not permitted.

Check-in is at 3 p.m. and check-out is at 11 a.m. The platforms can be rented between May 1 through October 31, condition permitting.

This area is susceptible to high water of flooding from the river so reservations could be cancelled at short notice because of this.

Four people can fit inside each platform, but the deck of Liberty is large enough to accommodate a small two-person tent, making that total six.

There is a porta-potty about 1000 feet from the facility.

There is one parking spot available per platform and each is about 1000 feet away. There are not spots to park at the individual platforms. A maximum of two vehicles are allowed overnight and one vehicle is permitted in the lot closest to the platform and another at the main lot at the top of the hill.

To reserve call 419-407-9701.

Liberty Enclosed Platform overlooking the Maumee River. (Provided by Toledo Metroparks)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.