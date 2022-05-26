Texas elementary school shooting spark conversation on first responder trauma

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When first responders arrived at Robb Elementary School, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos had already killed several people.

A total of 19 students and 2 teachers were killed in the mass shooting, which sparked a conversation on the toll seeing traumatic crime scenes takes on first responders.

“I think one of the first things that I thought about and talk to some of my peers is that there will be some people that are involved in this that won’t be able to come back. You can’t unsee that type of devastation,” said Private Sterling Rahe, the Public Information Officer for Toledo Fire and Rescue. “And the ones that do are going to be forever changed and going to need some help to get through this.”

Rahe said most first responders have families, so it’s hard seeing a kid killed who is the same age as your child.

" You’re on runs and you can see your kids, it makes you pause and think about them. And you feel for the parents that are involved in these things because you know by the grace of God it could be interchanged,” said Rahe.

Robert Deleno, EMS Services Supervisor at Mercy Health, said first responders should not keep things bottled up. He added that it’s important to have an outlet.

" Talk to other first responders, let them know that you’re having an issue. We have all been there, we know what it’s like. We are here to help,” said Deleno.

Both Mercy Health and Toledo Fire and Rescue said there are resources available for first responders in need. Reach out to your supervisor if you are in need.

