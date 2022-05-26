Tiffin teacher accused of abusing two six-year-old special education students

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Tiffin elementary special education teacher faces child endangerment charges for allegedly hurting two students this past school year.

Kaylene Kiefer, 37, pleaded not guilty in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Wednesday.

The first incident allegedly occurred in August 2021. One of the special education students was refusing to get their teeth brushed by a student aid. Kiefer allegedly pushed the child against the wall and forcefully brushed their teeth herself, allegedly giving the child a busted lip.

The other incident mentioned in court documents allegedly occurred on March 8. Kiefer is accused holding down a student that was trying to go to the bathroom in their chair by their neck. Kiefer allegedly did this for 15-20 minutes, demanding the student say the word ‘iron’ before they would be allowed to go.

When the child finally relented, a student aid noticed marks on their neck.

According to reports, Kiefer resigned from her teaching job on April 8 after a disciplinary meeting with the school board on March 28.

