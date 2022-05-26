Tips for avoiding and dealing with ticks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ticks can be out any time of year, but they’re especially prevalent during the warmer months.

“Don’t go into the long grass,” is a great quote from the Jurassic Park franchise, and it’s a good piece of advice on how to stay away from ticks.

“Ticks like to just hangout on the long grass and wait for a host to come by,” said Paul Bauman, Biologist and General Manager of the Toledo Area Sanitary District. “And then they attach and find a good place to bite and latch on.”

Wearing pants, tucking them into your socks, and applying repellent on your pants can help keep ticks away. It’s also important to check yourself, loved ones, and pets after spending time outside.

“Ticks, to transmit disease, have to feed for about 24 hours,” said Bauman. “So, if you’re doing those tick checks when you come back in and you find a tick, even if it’s attached… if you remove it properly and get it off fairly quickly… you’re pretty likely to not have to worry about disease transmission.”

Make sure to search your body’s crevices, as that’s where ticks like to go. If you have to remove one, take a clean pair of tweezers, grab the tick as close to your skin as possible where it’s attached, and then pull slowly and steadily straight out to remove them safely.

“You don’t want to get into crushing them or squeezing them or anything like that because basically if they are carrying any kind of disease causing organism or pathogen, you’re going to squirt that right into your bloodstream,” explained Bauman.

If the tick appears engorged when you remove it, that’s when you’ll want to talk to a physician.

“In terms of disease transmission, the diseases coming from ticks far outnumber what we see coming from mosquitoes, at least in Ohio,” added Bauman.

Unfortunately, large-scale treatments don’t work on ticks like they do on mosquitoes... but if you have a problem with them, you can contact a private applicator, and simple practices such as keeping your lawn mowed go a long way.

If you find a tick, you can report it on the Toledo Area Sanitary District’s website here: https://toledomosquito.org/ticks

They can also answer any questions you may have about ticks you find. Reporting in North Toledo, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News.

