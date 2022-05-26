Birthday Club
TLCPL announces Brown Bag summer concert schedule

One of last years Brown Bag concerts at Toledo Public Library's main facility.
By Megan Finke
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Listen to live music as Brown Bag concerts have returned to the main Toledo Public Library for the summer.

Each Wednesday in June and July, the library will host a concert on the library’s north lawn from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Bring a chair and some snacks to enjoy the event comfortably. If inclement weather comes, the concerts will be held inside the library’s Atrium.

The schedule is as follows:

The Good, The Bad and The Blues:

  • Wednesday, June 1: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
  • Mix of blues and rock music.

The Katch:

  • Wednesday, June 8: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
  • Mix of pop, R&B, jazz, blues, dance and rock music.

Cake Walkin’ Jass Band:

  • Wednesday, June 15: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
  • Enjoy the sounds of jazz music.

Laurie Swyers and New Moon:

  • Wednesday, June 22: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
  • Mix of folk, blues and original music.

Lady K and Intuition:

  • Wednesday, June 29: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
  • Mix of Motown, oldies, pop and soft rock music.

Glass City Steel:

  • Wednesday, July 6: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
  • Enjoy the sounds of steel drum music.

Los Aztecas:

  • Wednesday, July 13: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
  • Mix of Tejano and Latino music.

Nikki D and the Browns:

  • Wednesday, July 20: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
  • Mix of gospel and steel guitar music.

Fu5ion:

  • Wednesday, July 27: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
  • Mix of R&B, hip hop and rock music.

