TLCPL announces Brown Bag summer concert schedule
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Listen to live music as Brown Bag concerts have returned to the main Toledo Public Library for the summer.
Each Wednesday in June and July, the library will host a concert on the library’s north lawn from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Bring a chair and some snacks to enjoy the event comfortably. If inclement weather comes, the concerts will be held inside the library’s Atrium.
The schedule is as follows:
The Good, The Bad and The Blues:
- Wednesday, June 1: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Mix of blues and rock music.
The Katch:
- Wednesday, June 8: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Mix of pop, R&B, jazz, blues, dance and rock music.
Cake Walkin’ Jass Band:
- Wednesday, June 15: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Enjoy the sounds of jazz music.
Laurie Swyers and New Moon:
- Wednesday, June 22: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Mix of folk, blues and original music.
Lady K and Intuition:
- Wednesday, June 29: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Mix of Motown, oldies, pop and soft rock music.
Glass City Steel:
- Wednesday, July 6: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Enjoy the sounds of steel drum music.
Los Aztecas:
- Wednesday, July 13: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Mix of Tejano and Latino music.
Nikki D and the Browns:
- Wednesday, July 20: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Mix of gospel and steel guitar music.
Fu5ion:
- Wednesday, July 27: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Mix of R&B, hip hop and rock music.
