TPD identifies robbery suspect who threatened to kill loss prevention officer

On May 17, 2022, the suspect stole a BB gun from a store on the 2900 block of Glendale Avenue.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UPDATE: TPD says the suspect has been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY: Toledo Police are asking the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect who threatened to kill a worker and are offering up a possible cash reward for information.

On May 17, 2022, the suspect stole a BB gun from a store on the 2900 block of Glendale Avenue.

According to TPD, when loss prevention confronted the suspect, the suspect waved a knife and threatened to kill them.

TPD asks that anyone who has any information about the suspect call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. TPD says you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 or more.

