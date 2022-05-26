TPD identifies robbery suspect who threatened to kill loss prevention officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UPDATE: TPD says the suspect has been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY: Toledo Police are asking the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect who threatened to kill a worker and are offering up a possible cash reward for information.

On May 17, 2022, the suspect stole a BB gun from a store on the 2900 block of Glendale Avenue.

According to TPD, when loss prevention confronted the suspect, the suspect waved a knife and threatened to kill them.

TPD asks that anyone who has any information about the suspect call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. TPD says you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 or more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.