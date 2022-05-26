Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Upcoming Perrysburg road closings

(KY3)
By Megan Finke
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Road closures are coming in Perrysburg. Indiana Ave. between West Boundary and Mulberry, at the railroad tracks, will be closed for reconstruction for 30 days, starting June 6.

According to the City of Perrysburg, a turn lane will be added to Indiana Ave. at West Boundary, SR25. One lane of West Boundary will also be closed during the construction process. Access to residency and businesses on Indiana Ave. will be permitted and detours are established.

The approximate date of closure is June 6, but if that is to change, an updated media alert will be distributed and posted on the city’s website.

The posted detours will be as follows:

Indiana Ave.: W. Boundary to Front St. to Louisiana

Mulberry north: Front St. to W. Boundary or Front St. to Louisiana

Mulberry south: Sixth St. to W. Boundary

Detour map for upcoming road closures in Perrysburg, Ohio.
Detour map for upcoming road closures in Perrysburg, Ohio.(Provided by City of Perrysburg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
A four-vehicle crash with one car overturned leaves two people injured.
Man arrested after four-car injury crash
The hospital has been restructuring several departments since 2021.
McLaren St. Luke’s ending labor and delivery services
Operation Clean Sweep will start in Toledo on Friday, May 27 and end on Tuesday, May 31.
Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces “Operation Clean Sweep”
ProMedica makes major leadership changes, Oostra out as president

Latest News

McLaren St. Luke's is discontinuing its birthing services due to decreased birth rates.
McLaren St. Luke's Closing Birthing Services
All proceeds will go to the Wood County Humane Society. The groups goal is $25,000.
Wood County Humane Society Garage Sale
May 26th Weather Forecast
May 26th Weather Forecast
5/25/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/25/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast