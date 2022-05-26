Upcoming Perrysburg road closings

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Road closures are coming in Perrysburg. Indiana Ave. between West Boundary and Mulberry, at the railroad tracks, will be closed for reconstruction for 30 days, starting June 6.

According to the City of Perrysburg, a turn lane will be added to Indiana Ave. at West Boundary, SR25. One lane of West Boundary will also be closed during the construction process. Access to residency and businesses on Indiana Ave. will be permitted and detours are established.

The approximate date of closure is June 6, but if that is to change, an updated media alert will be distributed and posted on the city’s website.

The posted detours will be as follows:

Indiana Ave.: W. Boundary to Front St. to Louisiana

Mulberry north: Front St. to W. Boundary or Front St. to Louisiana

Mulberry south: Sixth St. to W. Boundary

Detour map for upcoming road closures in Perrysburg, Ohio. (Provided by City of Perrysburg)

