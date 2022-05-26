UTMC hosts Click It or Ticket event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City leaders came together for a press conference at University of Toledo Medical Center to talk about the importance of wearing a seat belt while hosting a Click It or Ticket event on Thursday, May 26.

“As we continue to see an increase in traffic deaths across the country, risky driving behaviors, like failing to wear a seat belt, continue to be a contributing factor,” Steven Cliff, NHSTA Deputy Administrator, said. “This campaign is designed to remind drivers that a seat belt is truly your best defense in a crash. Click It or Ticket isn’t about citations; it’s about saving lives.”

Lucas County has had 1,345 unbelted crashes so far this year. Last year Lucas County Safe Communities partnered with ProMedica Ebeid Children’s Hospital to hold presentation at the local Boys and Girls clubs.

They asked children about seat belt usage, whether it was their own or friends or family. The results they had included excuses like, “My mom’s boyfriend is allergic, so he doesn’t wear his seatbelt,” or “I only buckle up if I see cops, or if they are chasing me,” and even, “We only buckle up if we are about to get into an accident.”

Aela Vely, Lucas County Safe Communities coordinator and medical director for trauma and surgical critical care at UTMC about the severity of the kinds of injuries that come through the door.

Wade Kapszukiewicz, Mayor of Toledo, discussed Vision Zero, an initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities, promote multi-model travel and increase safety.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol stated “during the last five years, 2.443 people who were not wearing an available safety belt were killed in traffic crashes in Ohio. Another 10,479 unbelted occupants suffered serious injuries.”

The University of Toledo Medical Center, Lucas County Sherriff Department, OVI Task Force, EMT and Lucas County Coalition members were represented at this event.

According to NHSTA, “In 2020, more than half of all young adults ages 18 to 34 killed in crashes were completely unrestrained. Men make up the majority of those killed in crashes, representing 67% of all passenger vehicle occupant deaths in 2020. Data show 55% of men killed in crashes were unrestrained, compared to 43% of women killed in crashes.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.