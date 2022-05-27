5/27: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

We’re going from seasonable to sizzling through the holiday weekend! Today will be our coolest and wettest afternoon of the next several, as scattered storms continue swirling around the low centered just to our south -- plan on a light jacket if you’re heading down to Fifth Third Field or baseball or hockey tonight. Once we dry out and clear up Saturday morning, highs will jump to the 90s by Memorial Day... and feel like the upper-90s thanks to lots of humidity for a couple days after that “unofficial start of summer”. Stay hydrated and cool as best as you can!

