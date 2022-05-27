Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

5/27: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Scattered PM storms; 90s by Memorial Day
Our last day of scattered showers before heating up through the holiday weekend! Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re going from seasonable to sizzling through the holiday weekend! Today will be our coolest and wettest afternoon of the next several, as scattered storms continue swirling around the low centered just to our south -- plan on a light jacket if you’re heading down to Fifth Third Field or baseball or hockey tonight. Once we dry out and clear up Saturday morning, highs will jump to the 90s by Memorial Day... and feel like the upper-90s thanks to lots of humidity for a couple days after that “unofficial start of summer”. Stay hydrated and cool as best as you can!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylene Kiefer, 37, pleaded not guilty in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Wednesday.
Tiffin teacher accused of abusing two six-year-old special education students
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Central Catholic High School cancels all classes for Friday after receiving an alleged threat...
Teen arrested for threats against Central Catholic High School, classes canceled Friday
Bryan HS Grad
Local graduate refuses to walk at commencement after school refuses to use their preferred name

Latest News

Our last day of scattered showers before heating up through the holiday weekend! Dan Smith has...
5/27: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Rain Ending, Dry Weekend Then Hot
May 27th Weather Forecast
5/26/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/26/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Scattered storms could deliver gusty winds later this afternoon/evening. Dan Smith has the...
5/26: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast