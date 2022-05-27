Central Catholic High School cancels classes after receiving an alleged threat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Catholic High School cancels all classes for Friday after receiving an alleged threat via social media.

Head of School Kevin Parkins addressed parents Thursday night via a video. Parkins ensured families that law enforcement was made aware and are further investigating the threat.

“As always the safety of our students, faculty and staff remains a priority for each and every one of us each day. In light of the events that are happening across our country our administration has decided to cancel classes on Friday, May 27,” Parkins said.

He added that communication regarding the of close of the school year will be forthcoming.

“Right now our focus is keeping a safe and secure campus. Please know that we take all of these threats incredibly seriously and we’re blessed to work the Toledo Police Department,”

