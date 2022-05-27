Craig bridge back in service after gate lock issue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Craig Bridge reopened Saturday morning after being closed due to a gate malfunction.

The Ohio Department of Transportation – also referred to as ODOT – announced the bridge which carries State Route 65 over the Maumee River was back in service as of 11a.m. Saturday.

The bridge was initially closed on Thursday after a gate for controlling vehicular traffic could not be raised. While troubleshooting the issue, the contractor discovered an additional malfunction with the center lock.

Both the contractor and U.S. Utility were on-site and worked on the bridge.

