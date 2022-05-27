Birthday Club
Craig bridge back in service after gate lock issue

Craig Bridge reopened Saturday morning after being closed due to a gate malfunction.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Craig Bridge reopened Saturday morning after being closed due to a gate malfunction.

The Ohio Department of Transportation – also referred to as ODOT – announced the bridge which carries State Route 65 over the Maumee River was back in service as of 11a.m. Saturday.

The bridge was initially closed on Thursday after a gate for controlling vehicular traffic could not be raised. While troubleshooting the issue, the contractor discovered an additional malfunction with the center lock.

Both the contractor and U.S. Utility were on-site and worked on the bridge.

