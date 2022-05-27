Birthday Club
Craig bridge remains closed due to gate lock issue

Craig Bridge remains closed due to a gate malfunction.
Craig Bridge remains closed due to a gate malfunction.(WTVG File)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Craig Bridge remains closed due to a gate malfunction.

The Ohio Department of Transportation – also referred to as ODOT – announced the bridge which carries State Route 65 over the Maumee River remains closed due to a malfunction of a gate and a lock.

The bridge was initially closed on Thursday after a gate for controlling vehicular traffic could not be raised. While troubleshooting the issue, the contractor discovered an additional malfunction with the center lock.

Both the contractor and U.S. Utility are on-site and will continue to work on the bridge. According to ODOT, there is no estimate on when the bridge will reopen.

