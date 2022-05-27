Craig bridge remains closed due to gate lock issue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Craig Bridge remains closed due to a gate malfunction.

The Ohio Department of Transportation – also referred to as ODOT – announced the bridge which carries State Route 65 over the Maumee River remains closed due to a malfunction of a gate and a lock.

The bridge was initially closed on Thursday after a gate for controlling vehicular traffic could not be raised. While troubleshooting the issue, the contractor discovered an additional malfunction with the center lock.

Both the contractor and U.S. Utility are on-site and will continue to work on the bridge. According to ODOT, there is no estimate on when the bridge will reopen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.