End of an era: Wernert Elementary is closing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than a century of service to children in Toledo, Wernert Elementary School is closing its doors. On Wednesday, the school let kids out for summer break for the final time.

The school was built back in 1918 and generations of kids learned and played in the building. But, as the proverb goes, all good things must come to an end.

“I was telling my kids, ‘This is the last kindergarten class that is going through Wernert Elementary,’” said Patty Hartnatt, a Kindergarten teacher for Washington Local Schools. “It was really weird when you thought of it like that. Like, no one’s ever going to be in this school anymore.”

Hallways filled with boxes. Gear piled up in the gym. And classrooms without students… but they won’t be coming back this fall. The grand conclusion after 104 years.

“It used to be Whitmer High School way back in the day, but it’s been an elementary school for a very long time and serviced thousands of kids,” said Lena Miller, a music teacher for Washington Local Schools.

During a 100 year celebration of the building a few years ago, many former students and staff members were able to stop by and reflect on days gone by.

“All the different people walking through the halls, remembering their own teachers, the rooms that they were in 3rd grade, you know it goes back,” explained Miller. “And I would say that these people are all across the country now, so the impact that this school has had locally will live on long after it’s gone.”

At this time, there are no plans in place for Wernert Elementary, but nearby Jackman Elementary will be torn down next Tuesday. The student bodies from both schools will then be merged at the new Silvercreek Elementary School that is currently being built right behind Jackman.

It’s an emotional transition, especially for teachers like Patty Hartnatt, who has worked here for 32 years. “You really did feel like family, like everybody was watching out for each other,” said Hartnatt. “If somebody needed help, we would all scoop in. And I don’t know that for a lot of places. I’ve loved it here. Loved it.”

If you’d like to come see Wernert Elementary one last time, the building will be open to the public for tours this Saturday from 9 AM to 11 AM.

