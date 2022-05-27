Gov. DeWine announces new plans for student and teacher safety in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has outlined new steps for creating a safer environment for students, teachers, and school staff.

According to the Governor, following the Uvalde shooting, “We must do more to strengthen our schools’ physical security, and we must ensure school personnel have the proper training and support to keep themselves and their students safe.”

Below are the “enhancements” the Governor is planning to make:

Comprehensive Behavioral Threat Assessment Training for Ohio Educators Threat assessment models help schools and teachers uniformly evaluate troubling student behaviors, develop plans for intervention, and connect students in need to services.

Enhanced Statewide Safety Support for School Regional school liaisons will be increased across the state.

Improved Physical Safety in Ohio’s School Buildings More funding to assist school districts with enhancing the physical safety and security of their schools.

Enhanced Penalties for Violent Crime Calls to make the penalties larger for those illegally possessing firearms.

Accurate and Complete Background Checks Gov. DeWine is using his executive authority to ensure more of the information necessary for accurate background checks is entered into the federal background check systems.



Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.