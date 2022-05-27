Jurors are set to deliver verdict in the BGSU hazing death trial

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -After eight days of testimony, a Wood County jury is set to deliver a verdict in the BGSU hazing death trial on Friday.

Within the last week, jurors have heard testimonies – with no witnesses called by the defense. Now the time has come for jurors to deliberate whether two former BGSU students should be held accountable for the death of fraternity pledge Stone Foltz.

Foltz was 20-years-old when he died two days after drinking a bottle of bourbon. He consumed the alcohol during an off-campus event in March of last year.

The event was hosted by Pi Kappa Alpha – also commonly known as the Pikes.

Jacob Krinn, 21, is now facing seven charges related to that evening and Troy Henricksen, 24, is facing 18 charges. Both set of charges include felony manslaughter.

Krinn – who was designated by the Pikes to be the Big Brother of Foltz – handed Foltz a one liter bottle of bourbon, in which investigators believed he consumed within 23 minutes.

Henricksen – the Pike’s new member educator – faces charges for each pledge he allegedly hazed as well as each underage pledge to whom he allegedly provided alcohol.

Defense Attorneys argued that no one said Foltz had to consume the entire bottle. In addition, attorneys argued that Foltz could have refused to drink at all.

However, Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson countered that argument stating it unjustly blames the victim.

“Little’s shouldn’t be blamed for not extricating themselves from a harmful environment that’s created by others,” he said.

The jury will come to a decision Friday morning at 8:30.

