Jury returns verdict in BGSU hazing death trial, remaining defendants acquitted of most serious charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County jury returned its verdict Friday in the trial for two remaining defendants in the Bowling Green State University hazing death case.

Prosecutors charged Jacob Krinn, Foltz’s “big,” and Troy Henricksen, the “new member educator,” for their alleged roles in the hazing death of Stone Foltz, 20, at an off-campus fraternity event in March 2021 where pledges were provided a bottle of liquor. Several others previously took plea deals.

The jury acquitted Krinn on first-degree involuntary manslaughter, third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, second-degree felonious assault and third-degree felony reckless homicide charges. The jury found Krinn guilty of second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, fourth-degree misdemeanor hazing, and misdemeanor failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

The jury acquitted Henricksen on third-degree involuntary manslaughter, third-degree felony reckless homicide, and third-degree felony tampering with evidence charges. The jury found Henricksen guilty on 8 counts of misdemeanor hazing and seven counts of failure to comply with underage drinking laws. He was not in attendance but did organize the event, prosecutors said.

Foltz died from alcohol poisoning days after he was found unresponsive in his apartment following a Pi Kappa Alpha big/little event for pledges. Police testified that that Foltz drank a one-liter bottle of bourbon in just 23 minutes during the hazing event. His Blood Alcohol Level was .35, according to medical testing.

Krinn and Henricksen’s lawyers argued that no one poured liquor down Foltz’s throat and no one explicitly directed him to drink a deadly amount of alcohol but prosecutors argued that was implied through power dynamics. The prosecution said fraternity pledges knew it would take drinking an entire bottle of liquor to get into the fraternity.

Krinn’s sentencing is set for July 8.

Henricksen’s sentencing is set for July 29.

Several other men who faced charges connected to Foltz’s death already took plea deals.

Niall Sweeny pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and misdemeanor hazing.

Aaron Lehane pleaded guilty to hazing, tampering with evidence, and obstructing official business.

Canyon Caldwell pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing. All other charges, including involuntary manslaughter, were dismissed.

Jarett Prizel pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing. The reckless homicide charge had been amended from involuntary manslaughter.

Benjamin Boyers pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, obstructing official business, and 8 counts of hazing.

Daylen Dunson pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, eight counts of misdemeanor hazing, obstructing justice, obstructing official business, tampering with evidence, and seven counts regarding providing alcohol to those who are underage.

Defendants charged in connection to the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz make their first court appearance on Wednesday, May 19. (WTVG)

BGSU expelled the frat after the incident. Ohio lawmakers have also passed anti-hazing legislation since Foltz’s death. Hazing is now considered a felony in Ohio.

