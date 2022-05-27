Man drives lawn mower off a cliff in Put-in-Bay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police say a man drove a lawn mower off a cliff on Friday.

Authorities confirm to 13abc it happened in Put-in-Bay Friday. Officials could not provide the condition of the man at this time.

The time and exact location where it happened were not immediately available. 13abc is working to gather more information. Put-in-Bay police told 13abc at 1:00 p.m. Friday they were not longer on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

