May 27th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some sunshine will develop this morning, more clouds arrive this afternoon, and evening showers are likely. Highs today will be in the middle 70s. The rain will move out in the early morning hours on Saturday. The rest of the weekend is expected to be dry with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the middle 70s on Saturday, middle 80s on Sunday, and around 90 on Memorial Day. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be around or just above 90-degrees. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Highs late next week will be in the upper 70s.

