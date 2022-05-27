Memorial Day Weekend: events and celebrations in the area
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s Memorial Day Weekend! Here are some events that are taking place in Toledo and throughout the surrounding areas.
Toledo
- Memorial Day Parade
- Saturday, May 28 starting at 10 a.m.
- The parade will begin at the intersection of Summit and Monroe Street, proceed on Summit Street, go left at Jackson Street and end at the reviewing stand on Jackson in front of One Government Center
- Wreath Laying Ceremony
- Saturday, May 28 at 11:30 a.m., following the parade.
- The ceremony will take place at the War Memorial in the Civic Center Mall.
Sylvania
- Memorial Park Service
- Monday, May 30 starting at 9 a.m.
- A brief service will be held at Memorial Park located at 6832 Monroe St. Over 14,000 local veterans are laid to rest at Memorial Park. Local Veterans groups and color guards will also visit Association, Ravine and St. Joseph’s cemeteries to honor fallen military personnel.
- Memorial Day Parade
- Monday, May 30 starting at 10:15 a.m.
- Parade will start at Northview High School located at 5403 Silica Drive. From there, the parade route will head north on Silica Drive, turn right at Monroe Street, turn left on Main, turn left on Erie Street, turn right at Garden Park Drive and ending at Veterans Memorial Field.
- Veterans Memorial Field Service
- Monday, May 30 starting at 11:15 a.m.
- A Memorial Day service will take place with City of Sylvania Major Craig Stough serving as Master of Ceremonies.
Perrysburg
- Memorial Day Parade and Service
- Sunday, May 30 starting at 10 a.m.
- Parade participants are to gather at the corner of Louisiana Avenue and Fifth Street at 9 a.m.
- The parade will head north on Louisiana Avenue to Front Street, west to Walnut Street and west on West Second Street. The parade will stop at Hood Park for the placing of the wreath at the monument of those killed in service and then head to Fort Meigs Union Cemetery for a memorial service.
Maumee
- Memorial Day Parade
- Monday, May 30 starting at 9:30 a.m.
- Parade will start on White Street at Sacket Street and go south on White Street then west on Broadway. The parade will stop on Broadway at Gibbs.
- Immediately following the parade, there will be a Memorial Day Program in front of Union School at the Eternal Flame and Military Memorial.
Bowling Green
- Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
- Monday, May 30 starting at 10 a.m.
- The parade starts at Washington Street then will head north on Main Street, turn east on Court Street, turn north on Thurstin and proceed to Ridge Street and Merry Avenue. The parade will end at Oak Grove Cemetery.
- The parade will also stop at the Wood County Courthouse for the laying of the a wreath.
- Immediately following the parade, the Bowling Green Memorial Day Planning Committee will host a ceremony in Oak Grove Cemetery to honor those who served our country.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.