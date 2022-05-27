Neighborhood Nuisance: South Toledo front porch had become a community dump

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant house located on Prouty Ave in South Toledo had become a dumping spot for people who don’t even live on the block according to neighbors.

According to one neighbor, the vacant eyesore has even caused neighbors to move away.

” She used to live right there, she moved because she would call all the time all on this place. We used to but we gave up. She would call The city on this place but they would never do anything,” said Sue Ramm.

Another neighbor who preferred to remain anonymous said it’s a pain having to look at the house every day.

" You don’t want to have people over because like you said there is a toilet on the front porch. There is furniture. The house is falling down, the east trough almost fell on my kids when we are playing outside, so we don’t even want to do that anymore. And we’ve reached out to the city to try to help, even take care of anything but we’ve gotten no response.”

The City of Toledo claims that this property is complicated, it’s owned by an LLC based out of Florida. They have left notices, posted orders, and even sent an affidavit, but have not received a response. The property is on the City’s mowing list to maintain the overgrowth.

As for the blight, since the city has not heard back from the owner, they must think of the next course of action.

