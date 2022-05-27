Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Neighborhood Nuisance: South Toledo front porch had become a community dump

By Willie Daniely III
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant house located on Prouty Ave in South Toledo had become a dumping spot for people who don’t even live on the block according to neighbors.

According to one neighbor, the vacant eyesore has even caused neighbors to move away.

” She used to live right there, she moved because she would call all the time all on this place. We used to but we gave up. She would call The city on this place but they would never do anything,” said Sue Ramm.

Another neighbor who preferred to remain anonymous said it’s a pain having to look at the house every day.

" You don’t want to have people over because like you said there is a toilet on the front porch. There is furniture. The house is falling down, the east trough almost fell on my kids when we are playing outside, so we don’t even want to do that anymore. And we’ve reached out to the city to try to help, even take care of anything but we’ve gotten no response.”

The City of Toledo claims that this property is complicated, it’s owned by an LLC based out of Florida. They have left notices, posted orders, and even sent an affidavit, but have not received a response. The property is on the City’s mowing list to maintain the overgrowth.

As for the blight, since the city has not heard back from the owner, they must think of the next course of action.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Operation Clean Sweep will start in Toledo on Friday, May 27 and end on Tuesday, May 31.
Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces “Operation Clean Sweep”
The hospital has been restructuring several departments since 2021.
McLaren St. Luke’s ending labor and delivery services
A four-vehicle crash with one car overturned leaves two people injured.
Man arrested after four-car injury crash
ProMedica makes major leadership changes, Oostra out as president

Latest News

People living on Walnut Lane say the three vacant trailers are not only attracting pests and...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Residents at Raintree Village Mobile Home Community want a clean up
Sy Kreais has lived in his home for over 60 years. After being tired of the eyesore across the...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man turns vacant lot into community space
Neighborhood Nuisance: Years-long flooding problem mess
Neighborhood Nuisance: Years-long flooding problem mess
Jesus Amaya says he's made complaints about sand bags every year since 2006.
Neighborhood Nuisance: People living along swan creek want City sandbags that have been in place for over 16 years removed