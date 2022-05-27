Birthday Club
Program that uses horses to help local veterans heal has a new home

The outreach program uses horses to help veterans and their families heal
By Lissa Guyton
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Veterans often face emotional and mental challenges after serving our country. There are more and more programs that work to help them overcome the hurdles they face. Little Blessings is one of them.

There have been some big changes in recent months that will help the organization expand its reach. Since 2018, Little Blessings has helped dozens of veterans and their families heal. Horses are a big part of helping make that happen.

It’s tucked away down a winding lane in Ottawa Lake, Monroe County, Michigan. It’s a nearly year-long individual therapy program that uses equine-assisted therapy, wellness programs for the veterans and their families, along with community integration.

Jamie Paxton is veteran and the Executive Director.

“We really try to help our veterans acclimate to the community sector by getting the community to surround us and support us,” Paxton said.

The community has done that in a big way here at the new home of Little Blessings. It’s a farm along Sterns Road that the organization is able to lease from Stoneco for just a dollar a year.

“It is absolutely mind-blowing and incredible at the same time. My heart is so full,” Paxton said.

The horses that are part of the program have settled right in.

“Horses are magical. they use that power to truly help people heal. Often times, the people don’t realize that at first. Horses don’t judge. They don’t ask questions. Horses listen. That’s a lot of what our vets need,” Paxton said.

Jackie Pacheco is a veteran who just finished the program.

“I had no idea what I was getting into but I was willing to do anything to get mentally well again,” Pacheco said.

She never imagined that horses would help her heal.

“I could be in there crying and they’d come up to you and put their big old heads on their shoulders, it’s just a peace they bring to you,” Pacheco said.

She’s also thankful for Jamie’s dedication.

“She is the heart and soul of the place. Her excitement for it and all its potential is what gets everybody else excited,”

The new farm will allow the program to expand it’s powerful hoofprint. “We can grow as big as we want here. We are very grateful for the space. We have 18-acres here. We’re flourishing.”

There are a lot of ways you can help little blessings expand its mission. Click here to learn more.

