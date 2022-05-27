Birthday Club
Rockets announce 2022 football games and tv assignments

Season tickets are on sale now.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo has announced the game times and TV assignments for most of its 2022 football schedule.

The Rockets are scheduled to open their season with a pair of non-conference games. According to the Rockets, their home opener against LIU has been moved from its original Saturday date to Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN3. The Rockets will then host UMass on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. That game will air on ESPN+.

The Rockets’ game at Ohio State in Columbus on Sept. 17 will be televised nationally on Fox with kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

Toledo says their homecoming game against Central Michigan will be on Oct. 1 with a start time of 3:30 p.m.

According to the Rockets, kickoff has been set for their game against Northern Illinois on Oct. 8. The battle between the Rockets and the Huskies will begin at 2:30 p.m. Central Time (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time) with a TV assignment still undetermined.

While the Rockets report that a game time for the Kent State game on Oct. 15 has not been set, they do have times for their final two home games which will be played on Tuesday nights in November. The Ball State game on Nov. 8 will kick off at 7:00 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. and the Battle of I-75 against Bowling Green on Nov. 15 will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will air on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Toledo said that game times and TV assignments for the remainder of the schedule will be announced within a 12-day window prior to game day.

Season tickets are on sale now. To purchase 2022 football season tickets, renew memberships for the 2022 season or for more information, click here.

Football season ticket members, Rocket Fund contributors and Athletic donors have exclusive access to order tickets for the Ohio State game in Columbus on Sept. 17. To order Ohio State tickets, you can go online, call or text the Rocket Ticket Office at 419-530-GOLD (4653) or stop by the Rocket Athletic Ticket Office at Savage Arena during office hours.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

