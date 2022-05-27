Rockets announce 2022 football games and tv assignments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo has announced the game times and TV assignments for most of its 2022 football schedule.

The Rockets are scheduled to open their season with a pair of non-conference games. According to the Rockets, their home opener against LIU has been moved from its original Saturday date to Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN3. The Rockets will then host UMass on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. That game will air on ESPN+.

The Rockets’ game at Ohio State in Columbus on Sept. 17 will be televised nationally on Fox with kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

Toledo says their homecoming game against Central Michigan will be on Oct. 1 with a start time of 3:30 p.m.

According to the Rockets, kickoff has been set for their game against Northern Illinois on Oct. 8. The battle between the Rockets and the Huskies will begin at 2:30 p.m. Central Time (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time) with a TV assignment still undetermined.

While the Rockets report that a game time for the Kent State game on Oct. 15 has not been set, they do have times for their final two home games which will be played on Tuesday nights in November. The Ball State game on Nov. 8 will kick off at 7:00 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. and the Battle of I-75 against Bowling Green on Nov. 15 will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will air on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Toledo said that game times and TV assignments for the remainder of the schedule will be announced within a 12-day window prior to game day.

