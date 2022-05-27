Toledo hires new head of violence interruption program, other leadership positions announced

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Kapszukiewicz announced the new head of Toledo’s violence interruption program Friday, in addition to other new leadership positions.

David Bush will be the new Commissioner of Save Our Community. Bush comes to the City from the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. There, he served as an Associate Librarian since 1993. The City of Toledo says Bush will be responsible for implementing the city’s violence interruption program starting on May 31, 2022. He will report to Safety Director Brian Byrd.

The Mayor has also announced a few other new hires for the City.

Danielle Cisterino is the new Commissioner of Youth Services. She brings over 20 years of experience with teen programming and curriculum building at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital. According to the City, Cisterino will develop a Comprehensive Youth Development Strategy or the City and develop new opportunities for youth programming. The City says she started this position on May 2, 2022.

Casey Diggins is being promoted to the Commissioner of Code Compliance. He has been employed with the City as the Supervisor of Code Compliance for five years while bringing over 20 years of real estate and housing management experience to the city. The City says Diggins oversees daily operations, inspections of rental and commercial properties and supervises staff. He started the position on April 8, 2022.

Valerie Fatica will become the new Disability Manager for the City. She is an attorney and serves on the Lucas County Law Library Resources Board, Toledo Law Association and Children’s Rights Collaborative. According to the City, Fatica will be responsible for advancing strategic policies and programs for people with disabilities in the City of Toledo while also advising the Mayor’s Office and city departments on the needs of residents with disabilities. Fatica starts on June 10, 2022.

James Molnar was hired as the Director of Building and Code Compliance. He comes to the City of Toledo from the Lucas County Auditor’s Office where he was the director of real estate assessment administration and project management since 2009. The City says Molnar’s duties are to oversee the daily operations of the department and develop program goals and objectives. Molnar started on May 23, 2022.

