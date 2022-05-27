Volunteers cleanup graves of veterans

Birthday Club
More than 60 volunteers placed flags at the headstones of those who served our country, but they did more than just that. They cleared the headstones as well.(wtvg)
By Kristy Gerlett
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 60 volunteers placed flags at the headstones of those who served our country, but they did more than just that. They cleared the headstones as well.

In the back of the Calvery Cemetery in Toledo is a section where many World War I and World War II veterans are laid to rest. A lot of the headstones look as if they are sinking into the ground, with grass covering some, obscuring names.

“I try to cut the grass back and basically unbury the headstone so you actually see [the name] which is a sign of respect,” said Bob Ampthor, a local volunteer.

Throughout the day the volunteers dug, pulled, and shoveled to make sure the sites that were hidden were revealed and honored with an American flag.

“You have to get your hands dirty, get on your knees and pull out the grass and get to these stones,” said volunteer Carol Majka. “These people have to be honored someway. They have to be remembered.”

A staff member at the cemetery said the grounds are cleaned everyday.

