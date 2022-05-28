BG community reacts to Foltz trial verdict

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As jurors concluded the BGSU hazing death trial on Friday, Bowling Green community members expressed their sentiments.

A Wood County jury returned its verdict Friday in the trial for two remaining defendants in the Bowling Green State University hazing death case.

Local residents said it’s good to begin to see a resolution.

Rex Elliott, the Foltz Family’s attorney, said the trial has been a tough process for the family, but they are satisfied with the outcome.

“I think reliving it was difficult, but they’re extraordinarily appreciative of the job the state did, they put their heart and soul into the job. They are also appreciative of the job the jury did, they took it seriously,” says Elliott.

" I remember when it all went down, I had friends in Greek life at other places hitting me up and expressing their remorse and their shock,” said Ian Hughes, a Bowling Green resident. He further explained the impact Foltz’s death left on the community. Being here when it happened it did rock the town. This is a town where everyone feels safe, you can do what you want, walk around downtown people do it all the time, and nothing really bad ever happens. So when that happened everything kind of grind it to a halt.”

Local mother Megan Willings said she’s sure the family is full of mixed emotions. " I’m sure she’s relieved but at the same time, I know my heart would be breaking on either side. They are young kids, and mistakes were made. They’ve got to live with the consequences,” said Willings.

Foltz died from alcohol poisoning three days after he was found unresponsive in his apartment following a Pi Kappa Alpha big/little event for pledges. Police testified that Foltz drank a one-liter bottle of bourbon in just 23 minutes during the hazing event. His Blood Alcohol Level was .35, according to medical testing.

Krinn’s sentencing is scheduled for July 8 and Henricksen’s sentencing is set for July 29.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.