Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Gaggle of geese block traffic on I-75 Saturday morning

A gaggle of geese crossing I-75 in Toledo caused traffic to briefly stop Saturday morning.
A gaggle of geese crossing I-75 in Toledo caused traffic to briefly stop Saturday morning.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A gaggle of geese crossing I-75 in Toledo caused traffic to briefly stop Saturday morning.

13abc viewer, Aubrey Rodriguez, says she was traveling on southbound I-75 near the Miami Street exit about 9:50a.m. Saturday, when several geese and their goslings took a casual stroll across the highway.

Rodriguez tells 13abc that traffic was stopped for a short time on the highway as motorists let the gaggle of geese across. She adds that one motorist drove slowly and guided the geese off the highway toward the Miami Street exit.

No geese were harmed, according to Rodriquez.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Coast Guard Station Marblehead reports that a man is in the hospital after falling from a...
Man drives lawn mower off a cliff in Put-in-Bay, air-lifted to hospital
Central Catholic High School cancels all classes for Friday after receiving an alleged threat...
Teen arrested for threats against Central Catholic High School, classes canceled Friday
BGSU Hazing Trial Verdict
Jury returns verdict in BGSU hazing death trial, remaining defendants acquitted of most serious charges
Bryan HS Grad
Local graduate refuses to walk at commencement after school refuses to use their preferred name
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

May 28, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
May 28, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Roe v. Wade Protest
Roe v Wade Protest
5/27/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/27/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Stone Foltz trial verdict
BG community reacts to Foltz trial verdict