Gaggle of geese block traffic on I-75 Saturday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A gaggle of geese crossing I-75 in Toledo caused traffic to briefly stop Saturday morning.

13abc viewer, Aubrey Rodriguez, says she was traveling on southbound I-75 near the Miami Street exit about 9:50a.m. Saturday, when several geese and their goslings took a casual stroll across the highway.

Rodriguez tells 13abc that traffic was stopped for a short time on the highway as motorists let the gaggle of geese across. She adds that one motorist drove slowly and guided the geese off the highway toward the Miami Street exit.

No geese were harmed, according to Rodriquez.

