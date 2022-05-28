Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Graduation genetics: High school class features triplets, multiple sets of twins

A Houghton High School's 2022 graduating class has 10.5% of its students either twins or...
A Houghton High School's 2022 graduating class has 10.5% of its students either twins or triplets.(Monica Aho)
By WLUC Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A graduating high school class in Michigan features multiple students who are either twins or triplets.

Officials with Houghton High School said 10.5% of the students in the 2022 class are twins or triplets.

WLUC reports the class has six sets of multiples: Three sets of identical twins, two sets of fraternal twins and a set of identical triplets.

Houghton High held its graduation ceremony Friday night on the school’s football field.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Coast Guard Station Marblehead reports that a man is in the hospital after falling from a...
Man drives lawn mower off a cliff in Put-in-Bay, air-lifted to hospital
Central Catholic High School cancels all classes for Friday after receiving an alleged threat...
Teen arrested for threats against Central Catholic High School, classes canceled Friday
Kaylene Kiefer, 37, pleaded not guilty in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Wednesday.
Tiffin teacher accused of abusing two six-year-old special education students
Bryan HS Grad
Local graduate refuses to walk at commencement after school refuses to use their preferred name
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket
NOAA ship is remapping parts of Lake Erie
NOAA ship is remapping parts of Lake Erie
Quinonez, 29, of Sacramento, is also prohibited from flying for three years while she is on...
Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant