NOAA ship is remapping parts of Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - We’ve got a visitor in Lake Erie… a scientific vessel named Thomas Jefferson traveled all the way from Norfolk, Virginia back in April.

The ship is operated by the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and it’s here to get a better understanding of what lies below the water.

“Our primary mission is to collect data to update the nautical charts or the maps, that ships use to get in and out of port,” said LT Michelle Levano, the Operations Officer on the Thomas Jefferson. “And we’re here in Lake Erie and the Great Lakes region for the first time that NOAA’s been here in 35 years.”

The updates are much needed because some of the lakebed hasn’t been surveyed since the 1940s, and technology has changed quite a bit since then.

“They were using lead weights on a rope,” stated Peter Holmberg, a physical scientist with NOAA who’s working on the Jefferson. “That is accurate at one exact point, but it doesn’t get you the shallowest points in the water.”

These days NOAA uses sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) to map the lakebed in detail. This is done with bottom and side-scanning SONAR on the Jefferson as it travels in a “lawn-mowing pattern”. In addition, the Jefferson carries smaller vessels with their own SONAR that can be deployed to widen the survey and get into shallower areas. We’re told some shipwrecks have been found, but those collecting the data couldn’t say where just yet to protect them from opportunistic divers.

“We want to ensure that we are representing the shallowest points so the ships can navigate safely,” said Holmberg. “But also, whenever possible, we want to help preserve those archaeological sites.”

This 208-foot-long ship with a crew of 35 officers, engineers, scientists, and support staff have already been hard at work for a few weeks now, and soon it’ll head to our end of the lake.

“We’re surveying the approaches to Cleveland. And we will also be going over to Kelley’s Island and South Bass Island to survey over there as well. And then, later this year in July we’ll be sending one of our small boats up the Detroit River to survey outside Detroit.”

If you’re out on Lake Erie this summer, you may be lucky enough to see the Thomas Jefferson in action. Its surveying operations will continue through at least September.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.