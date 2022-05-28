Pro-choice advocates protest likely SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe V. Wade

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Abortion rights activists gathered in Bowling Green to protest the possibility that the Supreme Court will overturn the 1973 Roe V. Wade decision on Friday.

Recent Bowling Green State University graduate Makayla Williams organized the protest.

“It [the overturning] would mean I don’t have the right to my body,” Williams said. “It would me that for 22 years I fought to learn independence and strength and being able to protect myself and it would mean our legislation doesn’t support me to do that.”

For two hours the protestors stood in the rain holding signs. One of those women is 89-year-old Dolores Black. She says she protested for women’s rights decades ago. She says she remembers when abortion was illegal and what that was like for women at that time.

“I remember in high school in Detroit,” Black said. “and the young girls were going to Mexico, the ones that could afford it, to have abortions. But the other ones were dying with those hangers.”

Opponents of abortion rights describe the procedure as taking a life.

Makayla’s response: “I would say to read a science textbook and frankly I would say to mind your business.”

For most it was simple. They said it’s about personal choice.

“We’re all victims if we don’t have a right to say this is me and I want to do what I want to do with my body,” said Black.

There were no abortion rights opponents at the protest.

The Supreme Court is expected to make its ruling in the upcoming weeks.

