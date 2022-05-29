Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

5/29: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Hot, humid, and a bit breezy for Monday and Tuesday.
5/29: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with lows in the mid-60s. MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny, hot, humid, and a bit breezy with highs around 90, feeling like the low to mid-90s. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows around 70. You may be able to see a meteor shower around 1am. TUESDAY: Sunny, hot, humid, and breezy again with highs in the low 90s and feeling like the mid-90s. EXTENDED: Still warm and humid Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s before a few thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler Thursday with a shower possible and highs in the upper 70s. Sunny Friday with highs approaching 80. Mostly sunny both days next weekend with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Coast Guard Station Marblehead reports that a man is in the hospital after falling from a...
Man drives lawn mower off a cliff in Put-in-Bay, air-lifted to hospital
A gaggle of geese crossing I-75 in Toledo caused traffic to briefly stop Saturday morning.
Gaggle of geese block traffic on I-75 Saturday morning
BGSU Hazing Trial Verdict
Jury returns verdict in BGSU hazing death trial, remaining defendants acquitted of most serious charges
Stone Foltz trial verdict
Community reacts to BGSU hazing death trial verdict
9 suspects indicted in human trafficking investigation
‘Pure filth’: 9 suspects indicted in Ohio human trafficking investigation involving children

Latest News

May 29, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
May 29, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
May 29, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
May 29, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
5/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/28/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
May 28, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
May 28, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast