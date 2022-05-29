5/29: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with lows in the mid-60s. MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny, hot, humid, and a bit breezy with highs around 90, feeling like the low to mid-90s. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows around 70. You may be able to see a meteor shower around 1am. TUESDAY: Sunny, hot, humid, and breezy again with highs in the low 90s and feeling like the mid-90s. EXTENDED: Still warm and humid Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s before a few thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler Thursday with a shower possible and highs in the upper 70s. Sunny Friday with highs approaching 80. Mostly sunny both days next weekend with highs in the low 80s.

